Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Australia Post rolls out system upgrade, Blaxland Post Office takes the step

TW
By Tom Walker
March 7 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blaxland Post Office has taken a step towards further streamlining, as the shop has received a new system upgrade currently being rolled out by Australia Post.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.