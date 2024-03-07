Australia Post rolls out system upgrade, Blaxland Post Office takes the step

Blaxland Post Office has taken a step towards further streamlining, as the shop has received a new system upgrade currently being rolled out by Australia Post.
The new point-of-sale platform is called POST+, and will replace the 30-year-old system currently used in Australia Post's offices across the country.
A government discussion paper announcing POST+ last year said the system is aimed at improving the retail counter experience by making it easier for staff to serve customers.
An Australia Post spokesperson told the Gazette: "This new system supports quicker and easier handling of transactions and receipts across the full range of Australia Post services, including postage, banking, bill payments and passports.
"Because it's more intuitive and user-friendly, the new system is much easier to learn for new and existing team members, in turn benefiting our customers.
"As with any new system there is a brief transition phase, and we thank customers for being patient and kind with our team members."
Blaxland Post Office licensee operator Delwar Hossain said the new system is a welcome upgrade to the previous one, and the Post Office will be able to serve the community just as it did before.
"The new system is much, much better than the previous system. It's easy to operate and very user-friendly... click the button and everything is there," he said.
"It's straightforward with things like how to operate, [and Australia Post] always help when we need help."
Blaxland Post Office can be found at 19/150 Great Western Highway, Blaxland.
