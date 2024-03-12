International and Australian stars set for Blue Mountains Music Festival

From a candid conversation with an Australian folk legend to performances by some of Ireland's top music stars, the Blue Mountains Music Festival in Katoomba is set to be one of the strongest in years.
Held from Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 17 the festival will see more than 40 Australian and international acts perform on six stages around the Katoomba Public School and Katoomba RSL precinct.
Highlights will include former ABC Radio National journalist Gregg Borschmann's conversation with folk legend Eric Bogle (who will also be performing on Saturday and Sunday) as well as performances by Irish musicians Luka Bloom, Sharon Shannon and Eleanor McEvoy.
All venues are covered with ample seating. Tickets available at the gate or from www.bmff.org.au.
