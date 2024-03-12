Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

International and Australian stars set for Blue Mountains Music Festival

By Staff Reporters
March 12 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From a candid conversation with an Australian folk legend to performances by some of Ireland's top music stars, the Blue Mountains Music Festival in Katoomba is set to be one of the strongest in years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.