Strong crowd turns out to support Vietnam veterans at Springwood concert

By Damien Madigan
Updated March 11 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 12:53pm
Close to 400 people have relived the music of the Vietnam War era in Springwood - while raising money for veterans and war widows.

