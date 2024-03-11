Strong crowd turns out to support Vietnam veterans at Springwood concert

Close to 400 people have relived the music of the Vietnam War era in Springwood - while raising money for veterans and war widows.
Good Morning Vietnam, Music from the Vietnam War Era - Live in Concert returned to the Blue Mountains Theatre for a second year with a much-anticipated sequel on Saturday, March 9.
Hosted by music guru Glenn A. Baker, the concert was a special event in support of the Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans and Associated Forces.
Baker joked that unlike Grease 2 and Ghostbusters 2, the fundraiser was a sequel that "really works".
Referring to the music of the era, he said regardless of whether you were a Beatles or Rolling Stones fan "essentially we were all swept along by an adventurous universality that embraced us all".
"What had descended on us in those precious years was the realisation that rock music was in fact rock culture - an overflowing optimism engulfed us all."
Speaking before the concert, Blue Mountains deputy mayor Romola Hollywood paid tribute to the Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans and Associated Forces.
"The work the Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans and Associated Forces do is vital to the well-being of returned service personnel and their family within our Blue Mountains community. Council is proud to support this fundraising event with marketing, logistics and event coordination," she said.
"It's a privilege to help a group located within the Hub to bring this fundraiser to the community, combining the expertise of the Blue Mountains Theatre team with the passion of the Vietnam Veterans Association to create this great show we know you will all enjoy this afternoon."
The Saturday afternoon audience enjoyed songs by Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Four Tops, Jimi Hendrix, The Hollies, The Beatles, Johnny Cash, The Byrds, Cream, The Doors, Ronnie Burns, The Kinks and more.
The show featured a projection design backdrop adding compelling storytelling and scenescape elements, depicting the groovy psychedelia of the flower power movement as well as images of the protest and resistance that was flaring in the city streets of America and here in Australia.
Chris McKay, Secretary of the Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans and Associated Forces, thanked everyone who supported the concert, especially veterans and their families.
"Lastly but not leastly I'd like to thank Yvonne Hellmers, the programs co-ordinator for the Hub... If it wasn't for Yvonne, none of this would have happened," he said.
