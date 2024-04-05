Drama classes in Wentworth Falls

Darlo Drama is the leading acting school for adult beginners and has proudly been delivering classes since 1992. Darlo Drama, Blue Mountains operates from The Wentworth Falls School of Arts. This restored historic building provides a great place for Darlo Drama's Best for Beginners Acting courses, with a warm and friendly atmosphere, break out areas, kitchenette and refreshments station and plenty of safe and secure off street parking.
The Blue Mountains team are very supportive and engaging tutors with a wealth of knowledge and experience to share. They will help to build confidence and feel at ease in front of an audience, whether in a professional or social setting.
Trial acting beginner classes will be held on Thursday, April 18, at 6.30pm, and Saturday, May 4, at 10am. The classes cost $29 each. See darlodrama.com.au for details and to book.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.