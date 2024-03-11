Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The million dollar painting that survived bushfire and neglect, now donated to National Gallery of Australia

BL
By B C Lewis
March 12 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It survived a bushfire, neglect and even Mr Sheen regularly being sprayed on it every Christmas in a family home in Lawson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.