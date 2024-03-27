National Trust calls for volunteers

The National Trust is calling for volunteers for its Blue Mountains properties - Everglades at Leura, Norman Lindsay Gallery at Faulconbridge and the Woodford Academy.
The Trust, Australia's oldest and largest independent conservation organisation, is hoping volunteers can contribute their time and skills in preserving and showcasing these top-class properties.
Debbie Mills, Chief Executive Officer of the National Trust said: "We can't do the work we do without our volunteers, who generously give their time. All our volunteer roles are flexible and work around people's interests, skills and availability. Volunteers can work a few hours or more depending on their circumstances.
"We provide training for roles where required. Volunteers also receive free access to all National Trust museums, gardens and galleries in NSW. Once a volunteer does 96 hours across a 12-month period, they are gifted a National Trust membership."
The National Trust is seeking passionate individuals to fill a range of volunteer positions, including but not limited to gardening, education, tour guides and customer service.
Gardeners can use their green thumb to delve into the beauty of nature and help maintain and enhance historic gardens. Or, share your love for education, history, and culture by becoming a guide. There are also plenty of opportunities to be the welcoming face in the front-of house team, assisting with visitor services, ticketing, events and general inquiries.
To express your interest or learn more about volunteer opportunities, please visit the website at https://www.nationaltrust.org.au/volunteers-nsw/.
