Funding boost for Blue Mountains Women's Health and Resource Centre

The NSW Government has reached a major milestone in delivering on its commitment to boost funding for Women's Health Centres across the state.
A funding increase of $34.3 million, announced in the 2023-24 state budget, has been allocated to 19 Women's Health Centres, including the Blue Mountains Women's Health and Resource Centre
During the state election the NSW Government committed to boosting funding for Women's Health Centres to $100 million over five years to support the essential community-based healthcare and domestic violence support they provide to women and children.
The Blue Mountains Women's Health and Resource Centre has been allocated $2.6 million.
"The Women's Health Centre Program provides face-to-face support to an average of 50,000 women across NSW each year - and I'm so pleased more women in our Blue Mountains community are set to benefit from this important Budget boost," said Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle.
"This funding for the Blue Mountains by the NSW Government will mean women in our region will have greater access to these vital services. Blue Mountains Women's Health and Resource Centre is vital in providing a safe place for women who might otherwise fall through the cracks and are critical in removing barriers to health care by providing women the care they need in their own community.
Women's Health NSW CEO, Denele Crozier, said "the investment will see an immediate increase in essential health services for vulnerable and at-risk women in need, provide sustainability to the sector and stability to the workforce".
"Women who come to our services need specialised care. The work we do and will continue to do will save lives," she said.
