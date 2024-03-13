New kit helps measure energy efficiency in your home

Blue Mountains libraries have introduced a new kit which helps people check for water leaks, high energy items, costly behaviours and other building flaws in homes, community building or businesses.
The Energy and Water Saving Kit, which is available to borrow at Blue Mountains libraries, helps residents save valuable resources and reduce bills.
In 2021/2022, 73 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions generated in the Blue Mountains Local Government Area (LGA) came from detached dwellings.
According to the Climate Council, energy-efficiency is widely recognised as one of the easiest, cheapest and fastest ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as reduce household energy bills.
Blaxland resident Ray Gilmour approached council with the idea of introducing a kit to the local library system after reading about similar versions on an energy efficiency Facebook group.
Mr Gilmour recently used the kit and identified areas of energy loss from his home that he plans to address such as gaps in insulation, as well as heat escaping from his hot water tank.
"The kit was well put together and I had a lot of fun with it. It has given me a few areas around home that I'll be researching. Thanks to council for taking my suggestion onboard. I hope others will find it useful," Mr Gilmour said.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "Rising energy costs are a real concern for Blue Mountains residents. This kit is a simple and effective way to identify where heating or cooling might be escaping your home and make the necessary changes.
"Making your home more energy efficient is a key part of living sustainably and having an environmentally friendly lifestyle and this kit makes that process easy."
The Energy and Water Saving Kit contains:
The 'My Energy and Water Saving' kit is a trial and suggestions for improvements to the kit can be made at yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/my-energy-and-water-saver-kit. If residents find it a useful resource, Council hopes to add more kits for loan in the future.
Find out more and loan the kit from library.bmcc.nsw.gov.au.
