Notable accolade for Blue Mountains children's book

Locally created children's book The Black Cockatoo With One Feather Blue has been recognised amongst Australia's top children's books after being selected as a Notable Book in the 2024 Children's Book Council of Australia's (CBCA) Children's Book of the Year Awards.
Written by children's author Jodie McLeod and illustrated by Eloise Short, both based in the Blue Mountains - and published under the author's own imprint, Wollemi Press - the book was described by the CBCA judges as a "delightful...heart-warming...high-quality production".
It is the creative duo's third children's book collaboration, and the second of their books to receive awards recognition. Their first book, Leonard the Lyrebird, won the Whitley Award for Best Young Children's Book from the Royal Zoological Society of NSW in 2019, and was shortlisted for a REAL Award (aka KOALA in NSW and YABBA in Victoria) among other successes.
According to the CBCA, The Book of the Year Awards is an annual award to promote books of high literary and artistic quality, and is considered the most influential and highly respected in Australia. On this year's list, The Black Cockatoo With One Feather Blue sits alongside titles by Australian children's book greats including Jeanie Baker, Jackie French and Bruce Whatley.
"We're thrilled The Black Cockatoo made the list," said McLeod, who has been spending time visiting schools in the Blue Mountains, Sydney and regional NSW to share her new book with students since last year.
"As a tiny publisher, it helps so much to get the word out."
McLeod hopes the Notable nod will encourage book-buying parents, bookstores, schools and libraries to seek out the book, although she's confident the cover alone will help with that.
"Eloise's cover art just hints at the stunning illustrations of landscapes and animals inside," she said.
With is beautiful red-tailed black cockatoo on the cover, The Black Cockatoo is one of three books on the CBCA Picture Book Notables list that features birds - and, more specifically - the satin bowerbird. Bowerbird Blues by author/illustrator Aura Parker and Satin by Sophie Masson, illustrated by Lorena Carrington, also made the list.
"The bowerbird is really having a moment," said McLeod. "Which is no surprise - its behaviour in the bush is so fascinating to kids and grownups alike."
The avian theme is in keeping with McLeod and Short's aim to connect children with nature through their books.
The CBCA shortlist will be announced on Tuesday, March 19 with the winners and honour awards announced on Friday, August 16 at the beginning of Book Week 2024.
The Black Cockatoo With One Feather Blue is available at all Blue Mountains bookstores.
