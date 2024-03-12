Blue Mountains Gazette
Notable accolade for Blue Mountains children's book

March 13 2024 - 8:00am
Locally created children's book The Black Cockatoo With One Feather Blue has been recognised amongst Australia's top children's books after being selected as a Notable Book in the 2024 Children's Book Council of Australia's (CBCA) Children's Book of the Year Awards.

