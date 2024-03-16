Blue Mountains City Council concerns on Middle East

Blue Mountains Council has condemned the killings in the Israel-Gaza conflict and called on the federal government to do all it can to support peace efforts.
Councillors at their February meeting considered two similar urgency motions on the issue. One, from Greens councillors Sarah Redshaw and Brent Hoare, mourned the loss of civilian lives and condemned all attacks targeting civilians.
It called on the Australian government to adhere to the International Court of Justice ruling that Israel is plausibly committing genocide in Gaza. It also called on the government to restore funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees and to work with the international community to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The second urgency motion, from Labor councillors Romola Hollywood and Mick Fell, noted the "appalling actions of Hamas across the Israeli border and the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza by the Netanyahu government" and the concerns these actions are causing to Blue Mountains residents.
It called on the federal government to continue efforts to support a ceasefire and to maintain its increased aid commitments.
Both motions were passed nine to one, with Cr Roza Sage opposing, saying "we all want peace in the Middle East" but council resolutions would make no difference.
"If you want to be on the international stage then council is not the place for you to be. We are wasting staff time, wasting council's time on issues in which we could not have an influence. This is far removed from anything that council can do."
