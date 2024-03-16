Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains City Council concerns on Middle East

By Jennie Curtin
Updated March 18 2024 - 1:33pm, first published March 16 2024 - 11:55am
Blue Mountains Council has condemned the killings in the Israel-Gaza conflict and called on the federal government to do all it can to support peace efforts.

