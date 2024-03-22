IWD at Katoomba High

International Women's Day at Katoomba High School was a wonderful day of recognition, conversations, reflection and celebration.
The day began bright and early with a 'WomenKIND' breakfast event attended by more than 180 women and young women from the local community. Lessons and discussions about the reasons behind International Women's Day and the importance of equality were had in classrooms during the day with lesson content developed by students. And a lunchtime celebration event was held for all students to enjoy including a fundraising BBQ, live music performances, community service information and fun activies, and a fundraising pop-up op-shop.
The morning event included a delicious breakfast prepared and served by KHS hospitality students and staff, a keynote talk by special guest Shanell Dargan, singer of X-Factor fame and champion boxer, and a panel Q&A discussion with Nina Kilpinen, CEO of Seed Engineering, Bianca Nogrady, scientist, journalist and author, and Ailie Banks, artist, community worker, and recipient of the 2024 Blue Mountains Local Woman of the Year Award.
The guest speakers have each had a great deal of success in their careers, mostly in very male dominated fields. They are all incredible role models for our young women. Shanell, Nina, Bianca and Ailie shared stories and inspiring insights from their lives and career experiences, along with many invaluable words of wisdom and encouragement for our young women.
The MC for the morning event was Cherie Brandon. Cherie is a passionate advocate for women's health and violence prevention. She convenes the Blue Mountains Coalition Against Violence and Abuse and is a lead worker at the Blue Mountains Women's Health & Resource Centre.
Ms Brandon said: "Honestly, I could not think of anywhere that I would rather be to celebrate International Women's Day. International Women's Day is an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of women and to shine a spotlight on the structural barriers that continue to drive inequality. I would like to recognise the students and staff of Katoomba High for your very real commitment to progressing gender equity; for continuing to push those barriers in direct, meaningful and practical ways, not just on International Women's Day, but every day."
Tess Devine, Principal of Katoomba High School, said: "It was wonderful to see so many people come together to connect and inspire each other. We have a very special community surrounding our young people. We are sure they felt that this morning."
Ms Dargan, the keynote speaker, said: "Today was so empowering. Being surrounded by so many strong women from different fields is incredible. I feel very privileged to be here and be a part of it."
Alice Habera, Katoomba High School Year 12 student, said "(The breakfast event) was amazing. Very inspirational. I feel like a lot of things are changing for the better. It is so great to have positive conversations about what it means to be a woman now."
Money raised on the day will be donated to DV West, a local domestic violence support service, and Stars Foundation, an organisation that works to improve health and education programs for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls and young women. If you would like to support the important work of these organisations you can donate at www.dvwest.org.au and www.starsfoundation.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.