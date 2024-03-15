Blue Mountains Gazette
Lawson Preschool celebrates Indigenous culture with First Nations art project

By Staff Reporters
March 15 2024 - 3:30pm
Lawson Community Preschool is now home to a stunning piece of Indigenous art, which was made through the joint efforts of a First Nations Artist and the voices of the school's children.

