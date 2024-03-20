Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Blackheath intersection work starting

JC
By Jennie Curtin
March 20 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Upgrade work by council on a major intersection in Blackheath - Govetts Leap Road and Wentworth Street - is due to start this week (weather permitting).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.