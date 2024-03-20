Blackheath intersection work starting

Upgrade work by council on a major intersection in Blackheath - Govetts Leap Road and Wentworth Street - is due to start this week (weather permitting).
Three new raised pedestrian crossings will be installed plus ramps and a number of kerb build-outs, which will mean the total loss of seven parking spaces around the intersection.
There will be landscaping and paving of some footpaths and new lighting.
The area known as post office corner, out the front of Ravir Boutique, is earmarked as a new gathering space and will have an ironstone wall installed. The facilities in that area, including benches, bubbler and phone box, will be temporarily unavailable.
There will be detours and road closures during construction from March until June. There are also some night works planned to reduce disruption during business hours. These are expected to start around 6pm and be finished within a few hours.
It is expected to be completed by July (weather permitting again).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.