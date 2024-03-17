'The experience has been life-changing': Blue Mountains Grammar wins FI in Schools national title

Blue Mountains Grammar School has been crowned national champions at the F1 In Schools competition.
The year 10 students took out the national crown in the development class as well as being awarded best engineered car.
The national finals were held at St Peters College in Adelaide from March 11-15.
The Grammar team - called Xpeditious Racing - came out on top after four judging sessions, 10 races and other events. The team also had to construct a trade display to market their team in two hours.
"We are thankful to our local sponsors Fantastic Aussie Tours, Blue Mountains Solar, and Mountain High Pies for helping make this happen. The experience has been life-changing and have learnt so many skills that will help us all. We are greatly appreciative of the wonderful time," said team member, Finn Snedden.
F1 in Schools is the largest school-based STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) competition globally. It encompasses teams racing miniature cars manufactured and designed by the students.
F1 in Schools incorporates engineering, designing, marketing and managing in an engaging way that helps them develop real world skills.
Blue Mountains Grammar School will now compete in the world finals later in the year. People or businesses interested in sponsoring the team can email xpeditiousracing@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.