New down-to-earth Italian at Osteria 2785 in Blackheath

Honest, non-pretentious regional Italian fare featuring home-made pasta - what's not to like?
Mel Michael, newish owner of the Vege Patch in Blackheath, is today opening Osteria 2785, an Italian restaurant.
Ms Michael is an old hand in the trade, running Victoria's restaurant In Warrimoo for many years. She took a break to raise her daughter but made a promise to herself to one day return to the kitchen.
With her daughter now 10 years old, it's time, she said.
"I am fully in love with Italian regional cuisine because of the way it involves people. It's sharing, it's honest food ... You could eat it every day of the week."
She will also follow the Italian way of using what produce is around them. To that end, she is sourcing garlic from Hartley, meat and eggs from the Kanimbla Valley, micro herbs from the Mid Mountains and several local wines.
"And we're making our own pasta and it's amazing. We have invested in a pasta machine and every day we're open we'll make pasta - it just tastes completely different."
Osteria 2785 will be open for dinner from Wednesday to Saturday. But the kitchen will not be idle at other times - Ms Michael will use it for a side business of home-delivered gourmet meals.
"We'll do special occasions on Sundays. And once a month we'll have a seafood day on a Sunday - the Cinnabar girls will be cooking that so it's really great to have them on board."
Call 4787 7269 or see www.osteria2785.com.au to book.
