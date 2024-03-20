Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New down-to-earth Italian at Osteria 2785 in Blackheath

JC
By Jennie Curtin
March 20 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Honest, non-pretentious regional Italian fare featuring home-made pasta - what's not to like?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.