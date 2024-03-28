Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Expand horizons with music talks

March 28 2024 - 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Joan's 2024 music talks will take audiences on a musical journey through art and culture.This series will include four events taking place between April and June: Beethoven and his deafness, Anne of Green Gables and Prince Edward Island, The concerto and the birth of the musical celebrity, and Beethoven's Ninth Symphony.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.