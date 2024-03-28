Expand horizons with music talks

The Joan's 2024 music talks will take audiences on a musical journey through art and culture.This series will include four events taking place between April and June: Beethoven and his deafness, Anne of Green Gables and Prince Edward Island, The concerto and the birth of the musical celebrity, and Beethoven's Ninth Symphony.
Beethoven and his deafness with Andy Bromberger is on Wednesday, April 10 at 11am. All tickets $10. Discover how the great composer, Beethoven managed to write some of the most-loved and well-known classical masterpieces of all time, despite losing his hearing. Learn about the significant mental, physical and creative effects of going deaf on a composer of Beethoven's stature.
Anne of Green Gables and Prince Edward Island with Merri Bell on Thursday, April 18 at 6:30pm. Standard ticket $20, concession/student $15. Don't miss your opportunity to experience this special event presented by University of New England PhD researcher and composer Merri Bell. Featuring a discussion about acclaimed author, L.M. Montgomery (Anne of Green Gables) and the world premiere of a new composition for piano and strings.
The concerto and the birth of the musical celebrity with Dr Paul Smith on Wednesday, May 8, at 11am. All tickets $10. From the history of the concerto to some of the most famous classical performers in history, in this talk Dr Smith will draw on a wide range of classical and some contemporary examples, to explore the development of form and musical characteristics of the classical concerto.
Beethoven's Ninth Symphony with Andy Bromberger on Wednesday, June 12, at 11am. All tickets $10. Written between 1822-1824, the Ninth Symphony is considered as one of the greatest works in the classical repertoire and one of the most important pieces ever composed. It is regarded as the pinnacle of Beethoven's achievements and culmination of his genius.
Purchase a music talks package to experience all four events and save $10 (see www.thejoan.com.au).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.