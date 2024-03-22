Join bilby Easter hunt

Little Lindsay Bilby's Easter Hunt will be held on Saturday, March 30, at Norman Lindsay Gallery in Faulconbridge. Join in between 11am and 1pm to hunt down some delicious Easter eggs. Two hours of fun for the whole family including Bilby story time and kids craft. At just $5 per person or $25 for a family pass (family of five), call 4751 1067 to book over the phone to avoid missing out on a wonderful way to celebrate the Easter long weekend.