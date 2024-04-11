Do you want to write for your whole life?
Kate Scholl is leading an intensive journal workshop on Friday and Saturday, April 19-20, 9.30am-5pm each day.
The event is hosted by Glenbrook Uniting Church and the Eremos Institute and will be held at St Andrew's Uniting Church, 7 Green Street, Glenbrook.
The workshop is open to all interested participants and workshop leader, Ms Scholl, emphasises that no experience with journal writing is needed to attend.
At certain times in our life we may become aware of changing perspectives and priorities, or a yearning for something more. The intensive journal process provides a practical tool to explore the fullness of one's life and to connect with deep inner resources.
Developed by Dr Ira Progoff in the 1960s this profound and transformative method of journal writing continues to assist people across the world to experience the wholeness of their lives.
Ms Scholl is an accredited leader for the intensive journal program and has been leading the workshops for nearly 40 years across Australia and online.
Unlike a traditional journal, the intensive journal workshop introduces a series of writing exercises and simple methods designed to help explore our lives from many perspectives. With gentle guidance, participants explore personal relationships, their life story, career and interests, body and health.
To register and for more details: Life Context workshop 19-20 April. Web address: eremos.org.au/events. Cost: $180 or $160 for members.
