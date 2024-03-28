'Delighted work has resumed on restoration of iconic restaurant': Paragon Cafe repairs to finally start

Six years after it closed its doors, work is finally scheduled to start on restoring the Paragon Cafe in Katoomba.
A series of meetings and discussions, including an on-site meeting in late February, between council, Environment and Heritage NSW and the building owner's project manager have resulted in a restoration plan.
The work will be closely monitored by both council and the department.
President of the Friends of the Paragon, Robert Strange, welcomed the news.
"Friends of The Paragon are delighted that work has resumed on restoration of the iconic Katoomba restaurant," he said. "The property has been inaccessible to the public for almost six years, much to the disappointment of locals and a great many visitors.
"During the closure Friends of The Paragon have kept a watch on the property and reported risks observed. To the credit of the property agents, Theo Poulos Real Estate, responses have been quick, ensuring that damage has been limited. Fortunately, unlike other heritage properties in the mountains, the damage should be capable of remediation."
Dr Strange said the necessary restoration work is complex and will require specialist, and now rare, skills.
The Paragon closed in 2018 after a dispute between the business's owner, Robyn Parker, and the building's owner, Sydney lawyer John Landerer.
In 2020, Blue Mountains council approved a development application to restore the heritage-listed building but work had not yet started. In the meantime, very heavy rainfall over several years led to a severe deterioration in the building's condition; it has also been broken into, vandalised and graffitied.
Rod Stowe, president of the local National Trust branch, was also pleased to see work begin.
"The Blue Mountains Branch of the National Trust welcomes the commencement of work at this iconic site and notes that it follows the branch's recent representations to Assistant Heritage Minister, Trish Doyle.
"In our communication to Ms Doyle we raised our concerns about the continuing deterioration of the building and sought advice on Minister's Sharpe's previous public commitment to refer the issue for potential regulatory action."
Dr Strange added: "With expectation of reopening later this year we look forward to The Paragon regaining its former position as a key destination for tourists and a delightful treat for locals."
Mr Landerer told the Gazette: "Our builders are on the site and hopefully we will have renovations ready within six months."
A spokeswoman for Heritage NSW said the owner was finalising planning approvals, local council construction certificates and engagement of contractors before work began.
