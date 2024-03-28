Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Delighted work has resumed on restoration of iconic restaurant': Paragon Cafe repairs to finally start

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated March 29 2024 - 1:39pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Six years after it closed its doors, work is finally scheduled to start on restoring the Paragon Cafe in Katoomba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.