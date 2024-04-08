Shining at futsal

Warrimoo's Isobel Somerville McAleste is going from strength to strength since competing in the Futsal National Championships in Queensland.
Isobel's team made it through to the finals, where they faced the other metropolitan NSW team. Her team played brilliantly and took everyone by surprise, beating the opposition 3-2 and taking out the championship in the U15s.
It was a tough victory to celebrate, as her best friend was the goalie for the other team.
Isobel commutes long distances to attend Bossley Park High School, one of the few western Sydney high schools that offers a talented football program for girls.
She started out playing football in under 8s for her school, then moved to Springwood United FC before being selected in the U12s girls representative squad at Nepean FC.
She then joined Spartans FC in her first year of competition football, where her team won the minor premiership.
When she was playing at Nepean FC she was invited to play futsal for Mountain Majik, a club that has strong connections with a local competition in the Blue Mountains.
Two other Mountains girls - Ellie Daniels and Alyssa Ng-Saad - both played in the Country NSW team in the championships. They were tough competitors, but were knocked out in the group stage.
