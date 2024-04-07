Permaculture intro session

As Ms Hall recalled: "My sister and I picked fresh peas and strawberries, and ate them while we wandered. He made compost inside glasshouses. It was so hot inside that he grew watermelons and asparagus, all year round. At the end of the day, he brought home baskets of food - potatoes, beans, carrots, cabbages, onions, which my grandmother prepared and cooked to feed us. What a gift that was."

