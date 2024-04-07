Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Permaculture intro session

April 7 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jen Hall, Katoomba permaculture advocate, grew up in north Wales where her grandfather was a gardener for a manor house in Anglesey - a small island off the north west coast of Wales, near Snowdonia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.