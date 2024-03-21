Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club swimmers qualify for national championships

A record number of Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club swimmers have qualified for the Australian Age Swimming Championships.
Evie Bullock, Darcy Hollingworth, Jacob Wilson, Noah Erne, Asha Pickering, Hunter Kelly, Felicity Wells, Jake Kennedy, Finn Kelly, Luke Csillag, Roman Hyde, Nathan Hall and Tom Cartman will compete against Australia's best swimmers in the showcase event at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, starting on April 6, 2024.
Hunter Kelly, Finn Kelly and Maya Bailey have already competed at the Australian Open Water Championships in January this year.
Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club has continued to go from strength to strength, with a record number of swimmers qualifying for country, state and national events this year. At a national level, the club had six swimmers with 26 entries in 2023. This year, 14 "Blueys" swimmers qualified across 61 events.
Club president Adam Bullock said "we are so proud of all our swimmers' achievements this year".
"We have seen increasing numbers of our swimmers qualifying for representative meets this year, which is a testament to all their hard work. We also have a strong generation of younger swimmers coming through the ranks too, which is great to see. The future is bright for the Blueys."
Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club runs all year round, with summer club nights weekly at Glenbrook Swim Centre and winter club nights fortnightly at Springwood Fitness and Aquatic Centre. Swimming memberships from $100 and purchased through the Swim Central website.
