Go nocturnal at Scenic World

Immerse yourself in the moment the night comes alive. Feel the magic as you ride the Scenic Railway, Cableway and Skyway as dusk settles across the Jamison Valley. Walk through a field of flowers, meander beneath light trees, and discover hidden creatures as you experience the wonders of the rainforest and explore our LUNA Light Journey* - a first for Scenic World and the Blue Mountains.
Nocturnal is an immersive, sensory and interactive experience which includes all Scenic World rides after dark. Discover light installations and holograms that illuminate parts of Scenic World and will leave you feeling enchanted by the darkness.
Kids will go a Nocturnal quest to discover the Gundungurra story of creation. The child ticket includes everything they need to unlock the clues: a spy pen, quest sheet and their very own Nocturnal bandana.
Nocturnal runs from April 5 to May 4 on select nights only.
Nocturnal has been designed under consultation with lighting specialists and ecologists and in line with the Environmental Protection Act 1998 to ensure this experience has minimal impact on the surrounding environs. Scenic World values our fragile environment and seeks to create events and experiences that ensure the integrity of the environment.
Laservision's immersive and magical LUNA Light Journeys span Australia, popping-up in expected and unexpected towns and cities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.