Go nocturnal at Scenic World

March 28 2024 - 4:38pm
Immerse yourself in the moment the night comes alive. Feel the magic as you ride the Scenic Railway, Cableway and Skyway as dusk settles across the Jamison Valley. Walk through a field of flowers, meander beneath light trees, and discover hidden creatures as you experience the wonders of the rainforest and explore our LUNA Light Journey* - a first for Scenic World and the Blue Mountains.

