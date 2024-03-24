Blue Mountains Gazette
Grand Cliff Top Walk unveiled in Blue Mountains

Updated March 25 2024 - 2:48pm, first published 8:28am
The new 19-kilometre Grand Cliff Top Walk has been officially opened, providing bushwalkers with a seamless journey all the way from Wentworth Falls to Katoomba.

