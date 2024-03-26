Rally over housing crisis held in Katoomba

More than 100 people gathered in Katoomba on Friday, March 22 to protest against the lack of rental accommodation in the Mountains.
The number of Airbnbs is reducing the availability of housing, forcing some locals to leave the area, the protest heard. Several community members shared their stories of homelessness to raise awareness.
Cr Suzie van Opdorp, who was at the rally, said: "With housing affordability at an all-time low, Blue Mountains renters are being squeezed out of the rental market. We are seeing growing number of homeless people and a rapidly increasing group of older women who are at severe risk of homelessness."
She said the people who shared their stories "refuse to be silenced and are calling for action to address this basic human right".
Greens Cr Brent Hoare also attended. "Get behind the Blue Mountains movement for housing justice," he said. "Homes before tourism, rights for renters, people not profit, country not property. Everyone should have somewhere to live."
Protest organiser, Genevieve Murray, told ABC TV: "There should be two things - a levy on empty homes and a cap on short-term rentals in residential zones."
The mayor, Cr Mark Greenhill, told the Gazette there were 1,000 Airbnbs in the Mountains.
"Housing affordability is a huge issue all over Sydney, as is availability. Overdevelopment is no answer. After a decade of overdevelopment in Sydney, the housing crisis is worse than ever.
"We need to look at it in a sophisticated way - taxation, foreign investors, Airbnbs and actual public housing options. All these things must be examined.
"With a thousand Airbnbs in the Blue Mountains that are devoid of any regulation, I congratulate the NSW Labor Government for looking at this and being open to sensible solutions that involve consultation with all stakeholders."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.