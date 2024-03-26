Blue Mountains Gazette
Rally over housing crisis held in Katoomba

JC
By Jennie Curtin
March 26 2024 - 12:30pm
Protestors at Katoomba on March 22. Picture supplied
More than 100 people gathered in Katoomba on Friday, March 22 to protest against the lack of rental accommodation in the Mountains.

