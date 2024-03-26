Art as echo: Western Desert Art touring exhibition comes to Blue Mountains Cultural Centre

Three Echoes - Western Desert Art explores the poetic notion of echoes - how metaphorically and metaphonically we can echo a thought, a sentiment or a consciousness. In the 1970s Australian Aboriginal people from the desert began talking to the world through art, transferring their creation stories of the land and people to canvas. Now, in the 2020s, this foundational echo is going back and forth. No longer a one-sided, outward calling, it reverberates multi-dimensionally within wider Australian and global communities.