Council gives chance to win a Cat Enclosure Prize Pack valued at over $500

Blue Mountains City Council has launched a competition offering local cat owners the chance to win one of 32 cat enclosure prize packs, each valued over $500.
These prize packs include a single size 1.8m freestanding cat enclosure, a UV50+ waterproof cover, and a cat hammock, providing the perfect sanctuary for furry companions.
The Keeping Cats Safe at Home Project, a joint initiative between RSPCA and council, is designed to protect cats' welfare while safeguarding local wildlife.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said the competition is a great opportunity to reinforce the importance of keeping cats at home.
"Keeping cats safe at home not only benefits our pets but also protects our native wildlife. It's a win-win for everyone involved," Cr Greenhill said.
"As responsible pet owners, it's our duty to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our pets and the environment around us. I encourage all eligible cat owners in the Blue Mountains to participate in this competition and join us in making a positive impact on our community."
By keeping cats at home, cat owners can contribute to:
The competition closes at 3pm on May 31.
To enter the competition and learn more about the Keeping Cats Safe at Home Project, including detailed terms and conditions visit www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/animals/keeping-cats-safe-at-home-project
Hard copy entry forms are also available at council customer service. Contact council on 4723 5000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.