Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

CSU take home knockout trophy over Blayney Bears

By John Fitzgerald
March 26 2024 - 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Charles Sturt University (CSU) Mungoes took home their first trophy in four years with a 13-point win over Blayney Bears in the plate final at the Woodbridge Cup 10s Knockout plate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.