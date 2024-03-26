Local composers to feature in choir concert at Glenbrook

Penrith City Choir will present its next concert at Glenbrook Baptist Church on Sunday, April 7 at 2pm, in a program showcasing sublime contemporary choral music with a strong local and Australian flair.
The choir will be giving the world premieres of new music by the choir's own local composers; David Morris, Jane Andino, and Rowen Fox, who have written music inspired by such themes as love, nostalgia, hope, and resilience.
Guest soprano soloist Julie Jong Eun Barber will also perform highlights from her recently recorded album The Breaking of the Drought: the songs of the Australian composer, Roy Agnew.
Julie is a Korean-Australian Soprano who started her solo career in 2014. She has performed extensively in Australia, South Korea, Germany and Italy with repertoire spanning from Bach to Puccini. Julie moved to Germany in 2020, and during her time overseas she participated in several Masterclasses and gave many concerts
Choir director, Rowen Fox, has compiled a delightful program that begins with 20th century composer, Martin Shaw's With a Voice of Singing that lends its name to the concert's title. It also features music by other contemporary composers, Morten Lauridsen, Bob Chilcott, and Kim André Arnesen, as well as some timeless favourites by Mozart and Mendelssohn.
Complimentary afternoon tea will be served following the performance.
Tickets are available from Trybooking at https://www.trybooking.com/CPPTI or at the door (eftpos available). For more details contact 0400 516 630.
