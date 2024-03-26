Blue Mountains Gazette
Local composers to feature in choir concert at Glenbrook

March 26 2024 - 2:45pm
Penrith City Choir. Picture by Greg Farmer Photography
Penrith City Choir will present its next concert at Glenbrook Baptist Church on Sunday, April 7 at 2pm, in a program showcasing sublime contemporary choral music with a strong local and Australian flair.

