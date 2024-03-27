$200 million boost for women and girls sports

Blue Mountains sporting clubs and organisations have the opportunity to improve access to sport for women and girls, build betters facilities and roll out grassroots initiatives.
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, said she doesn't want the Blue Mountains to miss out on the federal government's $200 million Play Our Way grants program.
"Grant applications have just opened so now is the time for clubs or other community organisations who have ideas for encouraging girls and women to play a sport or who have facilities that need upgrading to be suitable for female users, to get cracking," she said.
"The program is available for all sports but given the success of the Matildas and Diamonds I would expect to see local soccer and netball clubs among those who want to take advantage of this grant round.
"I've also been seeing real interest by women in rugby league and there isn't a sport I can think of where there isn't a need for better facilities or programs to encourage teenage girls to keep playing."
Ms Templeman said there are two streams of grants - one for facilities and a second for participation and equipment. They are open to sporting and community organisations, local governments and non-for-profits.
"There are so many clubs doing great work championing gender equality in sport, and if you are a local organisation looking to provide safe, inclusive, high quality and sustainable facilities and initiatives, you should apply," she said.
"This grant program was designed with the assistance of experts across sport and government, with people like Liz Ellis AO, Lauren Jackson AO, Tal Karp and Madison de Rozario OAM providing input to make sure the grants give women's sport the investment it needs."
The Play Our Way program Grant Opportunity is open, to apply visit: https://www.grants.gov.au/Go/Show?GoUuid=efb2bc27-8eed-4e08-8d9e-704132e143ad . Applications close at 2pm on April 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.