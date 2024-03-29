When the Blue Mountains crowned its own Queen

While men were fighting overseas during World War I, women were expected to keep things going at home.
On the homefront, women were actively encouraged to support the war effort by joining voluntary organisations, raising money for the war and providing comforts for the troops.
In the Blue Mountains, knitting and sewing groups turned out grey socks, all using the same pattern, pyjamas and warm jumpers. Home cooks baked Anzac biscuits and fruit cakes. Everything was sent to the soldiers in the trenches. These activities strongly supported both the War Chest and the Red Cross.
Mrs A.A. Kemp, President of the Red Cross, opened her home, 'Lilianfels', for patriotic purposes, including a huge fete on Easter Saturday 1918. Her three sons were fighting overseas, Jack and Alick having been through Egypt, Gallipoli and France.
Soldiers wrote home, thankful for Christmas boxes containing fruit cake supplementing their dry rations. Soldier R H Perry told Alderman Howie of the timely arrival of a parcel just after they had returned from a "big push".
But what of the returned soldiers, those who came home wounded, unable to work? What became of the families of those who died overseas?
In the Blue Mountains a group of businessmen formed the Katoomba Boys Association to support these soldiers and their families.
The men of the association were supported by wives and female relatives in their fund-raising endeavours.
One such effort was the 1916 Queen competition. Fourteen ladies, married and single, supported by various organisations, were nominated to participate.
The rules were quite simple: the person collecting the highest number of votes became Queen. Votes were purchased by selling tickets, each ticket representing three votes at threepence each. They had two months to collect votes.
Activities varied. "Pop ins" at the Kings Theatre, showing the silent movies of the period, with live music and home-baked treats, sixpence a head for an entertaining afternoon, were popular events.
Candidates and supporters sold flowers, sweets, and raffle tickets, raising money for votes.
Rival entertainments were in full swing most evenings, from card parties to at-home evenings.
Saturdays saw decorated street stalls, dances and more movie nights. Picnics held sway on Sunday.
At the end, the Queen competition raised £1658 for the returned soldiers.
Mrs Bloome from the Ritz, Leura, was second with 84,586 votes; Mrs James of Katoomba, with 84,711, was first, and Queen of the Blue Mountains.
At a huge carnival on October 11, a special public holiday in Katoomba, Mrs James was crowned Queen, celebrating at a grand ball that evening.
The Queen competition was one way in which women aided the soldiers during the war.
Robyne Ridge is publicity office for Blue Mountains Historical Society.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.