Seniors Week Recognition Awards celebrate local volunteers

Blue Mountains City Council has celebrated the annual Blue Mountains Seniors Week Recognition Awards with community.
The awards, hosted by council on March 25 as part of the Seniors Festival, acknowledged the contributions of 28 individuals and one organisation from across the Blue Mountains who assist in the wellbeing of our older residents.
The recipients were awarded for providing an invaluable service and for their caring attitude, generosity and ongoing dedication to seniors.
The awards were officially opened by Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill, who said in his opening address: "Many of the award recipients have been quietly working away for a long time and giving back to the community without expecting or seeking recognition.
"Your caring attitude, your generosity, your friendliness and your community spirit are felt throughout our Blue Mountains and is a very important part of what makes this such a wonderful place to live.
"We are fortunate to have so many individuals and organisations deeply committed to serving our Blue Mountains community and I extend our congratulations to all the 2024 award recipients."
The 2024 Seniors Week Recognition Award recipients were:
Individual award recipients
Organisation award recipient
The awards ceremony was held at the Blue Mountains Hub in Springwood.
