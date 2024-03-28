Council thanked for fundraising efforts

Before the accident that has left him on crutches for several months, Blue Mountains mayor and keen cyclist, Mark Greenhill, joined a police-organised ride to raise funds for Sergeant Cynthia Walden, a local officer battling breast cancer.
He was joined by council director, Will Langevad, as well as numerous police and other participants.
At council's meeting last night, Acting Inspector Rob Capewell presented Cr Greenhill with two certificates to thank him and council for supporting the fundraising event.
Mrs Walden was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in December 2022 and is now on leave from her role at Springwood Police Station as a general duties supervisor.
The ride/run (some did the event on foot) last October raised more than $60,000 to help Mrs Walden with treatment costs and living expenses, so she is able to spend precious time with her family and loved ones.
A/Inspector Capewell told the meeting that Mrs Walden was "doing really well" and that the cancer, while still there, had not progressed "which is the best we can hope for".
Cr Greenhill accepted the certificates with thanks and with best wishes for Mrs Walden.
