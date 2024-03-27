Parks set for $6.1 million transformation under new program

Work will soon start on a $6.1 million program that will see 16 neighbourhood parks across the Blue Mountains upgraded over the next four years.
The Neighbourhood Parks Program is funded by the NSW Government's Western Sydney Infrastructure Grant (WSIG) program, one of 20 projects Blue Mountains City Council is undertaking under the WSIG program, designed to revitalise community infrastructure across the Mountains.
"The Neighbourhood Parks Program underscores our commitment to building inclusive, healthy and vibrant communities and to enhancing community recreational spaces," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill.
"This initiative will not only improve access to nature and open spaces for all members of our community, it will also create new social opportunities, promoting physical and mental health and reducing social isolation.
"The upgrades delivered by the Neighbourhood Parks Program will also help reduce ongoing maintenance requirements and costs."
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle M said it is "wonderful to see our local community benefit from the NSW Labor Government's Western Sydney Infrastructure Grants Program".
"This investment allows Blue Mountains City Council to deliver improved facilities, amenities and equipment for 16 parks across our region and is a real win for all Blue Mountains residents who enjoy our outdoor spaces."
Over four years the program will upgrade four parks per year.
This year, 2024, will see the upgrade of Medlow Park, Medlow Bath; Golden Horizons, Hazelbrook; the second stage of Buttenshaw Park, Faulconbridge; and Thomas Park, East Blaxland.
2025 will see Melrose Park, Katoomba; Wilson Park, Wentworth Falls; Bundah Park, Winmalee, and Hall Park, Mount Riverview upgraded.
In 2026, Bloome Park, Leura; Noble Street Park, Bullaburra; Peninsula Park, Valley Heights, and Lennox Park, Blaxland will undergo upgrades.
2027 will see upgrades at Carrington Park, Katoomba; Wilson Park, Lawson; Batman Reserve, Springwood and Douglas Smith Reserve, Glenbrook.
The first phase of the program, which will begin in coming weeks, focuses on community consultation. Council will advise when the consultation process commences.
For more information on the Neighbourhood Parks Program go to www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/major-projects
