Traffic conditions improved along Great Western Highway

Drivers will benefit from better traffic flow and safer conditions along the Great Western Highway in Emu Plains, with an upgrade to the road now complete.
The upgrade included the construction of a new four-way intersection at the Great Western Highway and River Road, installation of new traffic lights, a dedicated left-hand turn lane from the highway into River Road, and a dedicated left and right-hand turn lanes into Lamrock Street.
Road surfacing, new line marking, and drainage improvements were also part of the upgrade.
Lamrock Street has been widened and a dedicated left-hand turn lane constructed as part of the project.
Penrith mayor Todd Carney said the work complemented the upgrade to River Road which was completed last year.
"These road changes will help to ease traffic congestion in the area by improving traffic flow along the Great Western Highway for drivers coming in and out of Emu Plains," Cr Carney said.
"It will also make it much easier for residents and visitors who want to enjoy Regatta Park and the Nepean River."
This milestone follows the completion of stage one of the Regatta Park project last year, which included an adventure playspace, multi-use lawn space, picnic and barbecue areas, new pathways to the foreshore, over-water viewing platforms, kayak launch areas, the initial section of the 90-space car park, and the River Road realignment.
The Regatta Park project is jointly funded with $19.2 million from Council and $15 million from the Australian and New South Wales governments as part of the Western Parkland City Liveability Program which is a key commitment in the Western Sydney City Deal.
Federal Member for Lindsay Melissa McIntosh said it was pleasing to see this project come to fruition for our community to enjoy, from the park space to better traffic flow.
"I want to thank our community for their patience during construction," she said.
State Penrith MP Karen McKeown said the completion of this intersection will alleviate the traffic issues that can back up into Penrith.
"It is welcomed by all those commuters that travel the Great Western Highway," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.