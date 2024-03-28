Blue Mountains Gazette
Traffic conditions improved along Great Western Highway

March 28 2024 - 12:00pm
Penrith mayor Todd Carney and Penrith MP Karen McKeown in front of the newly upgraded section of the Great Western Highway as part of the Regatta Park project. Picture supplied
Drivers will benefit from better traffic flow and safer conditions along the Great Western Highway in Emu Plains, with an upgrade to the road now complete.

