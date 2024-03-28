New festival of new work

Festival of New Work will see five artists unleash new performance works on the Blue Mountains Theatre stage from 4pm until late on Saturday, April 13.
Showcasing a range of artf orms, the artists have had complete freedom to experiment and create, and Festival of New Work will be their opportunity to premiere their performances.
The festival is the evolution of last year's Propel Projects Showcase with a fifth artist in the line-up - the First Nations Development Resident Jo Clancy.
Katrina Noorbergen, acting manager arts and cultural services, said: "This is the first ever Festival of New Work in our region, offering a diverse cross-section of performance works."
The line-up includes:
Jo Clancy \\ Warriwal ~ Milky Way. Developed by Jo and Dharug and Gubbi Gubbi cultural man Stuart McMinn, Warriwal is a window into songs and dances that have been kept eternally and shared through the sky, the land, wind and water.
Mx Robert Frost \\ Resonant Frequency Scanning. Enter into an immersive soundscape to explore what resonates, as the theatre itself and each person's unique experience transform into a living instrument.
Old Folk \\ Home Grown Jam. Sprouted from Old Timey music, Old Folk are making new Blue Mountains sound from old Appalachian mountain roots ringing big bass, mandolin, fiddle, guitar and banjo.
Cecilia Morrow \\ Cow. Cow is a dynamic staged reading of an in-development one-woman play. It follows Daisy's weekend escape to the countryside and her unexpected encounter with a persistent cow, delving into grief, femininity, vulnerability and self-discovery.
Shana O'Brien \\ Invisible Strings. What invisible strings connect us to people, places, our future and our memories? First Nations visual artist/dancer and choreographer Shana O'Brien and Dust dance company explore these ideas through movement and mixed media.
The event will also include interactive Hub activations by Robert Frost (interactive electronic instrument playground) and the Wagana Weaver Amie Smith making a Gulay (fishing net) with young Wagana dancers Bella and Charlotte.
General public tickets are $42 and are available from www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or on 4780 5050.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.