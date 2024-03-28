Blue Mountains Gazette
GWS Giants visit junior AFL players at Faulconbridge

By Damien Madigan
Updated March 28 2024 - 4:01pm, first published 3:20pm
About 70 junior AFL players from the Blue Mountains Lions have enjoyed a visit from the GWS Giants.

