GWS Giants visit junior AFL players at Faulconbridge

About 70 junior AFL players from the Blue Mountains Lions have enjoyed a visit from the GWS Giants.
Giants players Callum Brown, Joe Fonti and Ryan Angwin visited the club's home ground at Tom Hunter Park, Faulconbridge on Wednesday, March 27.
For in-form player Brown, who was recruited by the Giants from County Derry in Ireland, it was familiar territory. Brown has been a regular visitor to the Blue Mountains club for the past four years - so much so that he joked the young players can even understand his accent now.
"I think it's my fourth year going to Blue Mountains so I see a lot of familiar faces.... It's always good seeing the young ones evolve," he told the Gazette ahead of the visit.
Brown said his main advice to the young players is to listen to their coaches.
"They only want the best out of you... They really want to see you grow as a person and a footy player, that's probably the most important thing," he said.
Apart from that, he tells them to "just to stick at it".
"Enjoy the game with your friends," he said.
The 23-year-old's trip to the Mountains came as he is experiencing career-best form since being identified by the Giants' Irish scouting program in 2017. Brown kicked five goals in the club's season opener against Collingwood on March 9 as the Giants enjoy their best ever start to an AFL season.
At just three rounds into the competition, he is upbeat about the year ahead for the Giants.
"It's never too early to think you can win the premiership. We can definitely do it," he said. "As long as we stick to our traits and the system (coach Adam) Kingsley has provided for us I'm sure we'll go a long way this year."
At the local level, Blue Mountains Lions Junior AFL Club president Dave Vincent encouraged anyone interested in playing AFL to come along to training at Faulconbridge or to contact the club on Facebook or email president.bmkafl@gmail.com
"We are always looking for more players, so anyone who wants to have a run, they are more than welcome any time," he said.
Junior training is held from 5.30pm on Thursdays at Tom Hunter Park, Faulconbridge. The club also runs a masters competition for over-35s (no experience necessary) which trains from 6.30pm on Thursdays.
