Best of Bond by Bacharach

Bond to Bacharach celebrates and brings the iconic soundtracks of the 007 films by the incomparable maestro, Burt Bacharach, to life on stage for one concert only.
Featuring the best vocalists and musicians that Australia has to offer, be transported back to a time of great music from The Man with the Golden Gun to Skyfall, Diamonds Are Forever, Goldfinger, Die Another Day and many more.
A must-see for James Bond and Burt Bacharach fans alike,
Morning Melodies: Bond to Bacharach is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, April 24 at, 11am. Tickets: Pre-booked and paid $22, Purchase on the day $25. Tickets include a pre-concert morning tea at 10am.
