Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Learn all about orchids

March 30 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new sculpture in Blackheath is called Reveal - A Celebration of Blue Mountains Orchids and is by local artist Joel Mitchell. Picture Jennie Curtin
The new sculpture in Blackheath is called Reveal - A Celebration of Blue Mountains Orchids and is by local artist Joel Mitchell. Picture Jennie Curtin

On Saturday, 6 April, from noon-3pm, Blackheath's community centre will play host to a family-friendly event that will celebrate the Blue Mountains' rich diversity of native orchids.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.