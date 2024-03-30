Learn all about orchids

On Saturday, 6 April, from noon-3pm, Blackheath's community centre will play host to a family-friendly event that will celebrate the Blue Mountains' rich diversity of native orchids.
All About Orchids will be a free event presented by council and Blackheath Area Neighbourhood Centre (BANC), to celebrate the installation of Blackheath's newest public artwork, Reveal: A Celebration of Blue Mountains Orchids.
This event will include a range of free activities for all ages including an orchid themed sideshow with games for kids, art workshops and making tables, talks with artist Joel Mitchell and orchid specialist Sabine Hanisch, educational activities, honey tasting, flower themed face painting, live music by the Bonnie Doon Duo, and plant stalls.
The artwork was installed on March 27 and is the creation of Joel Mitchell, who employs imagery of the natural world as a vehicle to explore themes of hope, inheritance, restoration and renewal.
Mr Mitchell was inspired by the diverse range of Blue Mountains orchids, which boasts over 130 species, in particular the recently rediscovered orchid, Corunastylis reflexa, by local eight-year-old Arabella Hanisch Jasiak, which hadn't been seen for 145 years.
The sculpture is near the Blackheath Rotary Clock and Neate Park and features multiple orchid inspired structures, that will illuminate at night and are a celebration of the Mountains as one of the most ecologically and botanically diverse regions on Australia's east coast.
Blue Mountains mayor, Cr Mark Greenhill, said: "We live within an extraordinary region that boasts such a diverse tapestry of flora and fauna. Joel's sculptural artwork is a beautiful reminder of this, to be enjoyed by both residents and visitors to Blackheath."
All About Orchids is being held as a day to highlight, educate and inspire our community about the intricacies of our diverse mountain ecologies.
Jade Hudson, co-ordinator at the centre, said: "BANC is thrilled to help host this event in Blackheath, alongside BMCC, to bring the local community together. We invite everyone to come along to this free, family-friendly event and learn all about orchids. BANC will be there running a fundraising sausage sizzle and an art activity in Bates Hall."
