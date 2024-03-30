Music Amongst the Autumn Leaves set to return

Planning is well underway for this year's Music Amongst the Autumn Leave on Saturday, May 4.
The outdoor event, to be held in the gardens at "The Old Farm" at 35 Purvines Road, Yellow Rock, is proudly supported by the Rotary Club of Springwood and hard working community friends.
Showcasing the most talented musicians from Mountains high schools, the event provides students with the opportunity to gain valuable performance experience, and give encouragement and recognition for their impressive musical talents.
Held from 12 noon-4pm, people are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and blanket and relax in the gardens while they are entertained by rock bands, jazz bands, vocal ensembles, solo artists and duets.
Entrance fee is $5 per person. Funds raised are distributed to the music departments of the participating schools. Special thanks for the generous financial support of IGA Springwood, Bunnings Valley Heights, Oasis Nurseries, and Coles Winmalee.
