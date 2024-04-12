Blue Mountains Gazette
Prime Lawson land to be bought back by council

By Jennie Curtin
Updated April 12 2024 - 2:33pm, first published 1:44pm
Eight years after selling a prime piece of land in Lawson for a new paediatric clinic, council is buying it back.

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

