First accessible bushland track in Lower Mountains opens for Easter

The first accessible bushland track in the Lower Mountains has opened for Easter.
A range of accessibility upgrades to the Lapstone Zig Zag Track and Top Points Lookout are now complete and the popular walk is open.
The upgrades include:
While council has worked to ensure the Zig Zag Track and Top Points Lookout can reopen for Easter, there remain some minor landscaping improvements to be made in the weeks ahead.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "These extensive improvements to the track and lookout reflect the importance council places on providing better access for everyone in our community to the natural beauty and significant heritage features of this area.
"Upgrading our walking tracks and making them accessible in key places is an important priority for council, so that our whole community can enjoy our unique natural areas. Why not take some time over the Easter long weekend to do just that?"
David Tritton, President of Ride Blue Mountains Inc, said: "Ride Blue Mountains supports providing more choice for active travel and recreational cycling for people of all levels of skill and capability in the Blue Mountains through safer infrastructure.
"The shared path to the new viewing platform overlooking Knapsack Creek and the Viaduct ticks that box for us and it is a great start to improving accessibility to the entire historical Zig Zag rail corridor, including a cycling connection to the viaduct."
Access to some beautiful spaces across the Scenic Eastern Escarpment has been dramatically improved recently. The enhancements to the Zig Zag track and Top Points Lookout are the latest in a suite of walking track and lookout upgrades throughout Knapsack Reserve, including:
"And it doesn't stop here," Cr Greenhill continued. "Council is also currently calling for the community's input on works to be undertaken at the nearby Lapstone Hill Tunnel, which will ultimately be another exciting destination for walking, cycling and recreation," he said.
The work is part of the $2 million upgrade made to almost two-and-a-half kilometres of walking track along the Scenic Eastern Escarpment, funded under the Western Parkland City Liveability Program, which is part of the Western Sydney City Deal (WSCD). The WSCD is a 20 year-agreement between Australian and NSW governments, and the eight local Councils of the Western Parkland City.
