Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

First accessible bushland track in Lower Mountains opens for Easter

Updated March 29 2024 - 5:42pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first accessible bushland track in the Lower Mountains has opened for Easter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.