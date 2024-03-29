'Will help provide peace of mind for locals': New fire station opens at Wentworth Falls

A new $1.6 million Fire and Rescue NSW station has opened at Wentworth Falls.
NSW Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib officially opened the building on Thursday, March 28 alongside Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Michael Morris.
The new station replaces a building constructed in 1968 and has enhanced capabilities and modern facilities to help FRNSW meet current and emerging challenges.
The new station includes a twin-engine bay, separate living and working areas, a new training room and offices, designated space for breathing apparatus, and equitable amenities to meet the requirements of a modern workforce.
The Wentworth Falls station was identified as a priority due to its situation in a high-risk area for bushfires, with many nearby homes and businesses backing onto hectares of national park bushland.
"It is important that Blue Mountains residents have a high degree of access to emergency services given the threat of bushfires in the region," said Mr Dib.
"We can't always predict what the weather and climate will throw at communities, but investments such as this give them the best possible protection against extreme fire events."
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said: "This station is an important development for communities who need year-round response protection not only from bushfires but also rescues, house fires and all other emergencies.
"The new station will help provide peace of mind for locals, who are accustomed to the threat of bushfires."
FRNSW Acting Assistant Commissioner Michael Morris said the "enhanced facilities are important for locals in the Wentworth Falls and surrounding areas, not just for emergency response but also for a sense of community".
