Martha Wainwright in concert at Blue Mountains Theatre

Singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright will perform at the Blue Mountains Theatre as part of her latest Australian tour.
A regular visitor to Australia, this tour will be Wainwright's first since 2017. It follows the release of her sixth and latest studio album, Love Will Be Reborn, in 2021.
The album didn't just restart things after the forced lockdowns imposed by COVID but reintroduced Wainwright as a mature, divorced mother of two sons finally getting on with life.
The album's optimistic title song, Love Will Be Reborn, poured out of the Canadian artist one night at a friend's home in London "in its entirety within 10 or fifteen minutes," she said. "I was bawling... There were several years where I picked up the guitar, and I was so, so sad and depressed. I would just put it down because it was terrible."
Back in Montreal, using the basement of a cafe bar as a studio recording space for the album, Wainwright enlisted producer Pierre Marchand, who had produced several albums recorded by her late mother, singer-songwriter Kate and her aunt Anna McGarrigle, as well as her brother Rufus's second album, poses.
In May 2022, a year after releasing Love Will Be Reborn, Wainwright published her memoir, Stories I Might Regret Telling You.
She is now returning to the concert stages of the world with her band - pianist Edwin de Goeij, bass player Morgan Moore, drummer Tommy Crane and saxophonist Nicolas Deslis - to present new songs and the songs from her storied back catalogue that still mean so much to her and to her fans.
Her live performances have won acclaim from critics.
"Behind her self-effacing humour and ramshackle demeanour, Wainwright knows how to quietly command a stage," wrote Stephen Dalton in a review for The Standard of her 2021 Union Chapel concert in London.
Martha Wainwright will perform at the Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood on Sunday, May 12. For tickets visit www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or call 4780 5050.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.