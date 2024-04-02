Glenbrook concert to support school in Cambodia

A variety concert to support a school in Cambodia will be held on Saturday, April 20 at St Finbar's Church Hall, Glenbrook at 7pm.
The concert is the ninth to be held at St Finbar's and is an important fundraiser to secure continuation of the school.
The Bush School is a not-for-profit project established by a Glenbrook family in 2010. It provides basic education and nutrition to the poorest children living near the famous Angkor temples in Siem Reap. Students from kindergarten to grade 10 attend a free day school which emphasises skills in the native language Khmer, as well as English, maths and computer science. Five trained Khmer teachers educate and care for the children.
The school is also a project of Winmalee Lions Club, who manage the accounts. Member Doug Frewer, who co-founded the school with his late wife Christine in 2010, will visit the school later this year to meet and work with teachers and some 130 students.
The concert program at St Finbar's will feature music and dance in a true spirit of variety. Performers include the local Ex Gratia Choir, talented young cellists, the Blue Mugs ukulele group, and a Bollywood dancer. As a special feature, singers from Blue Mountains Musical Society will perform songs from their upcoming production of The Sound of Music. At concert interval, an excellent supper will be available, followed by the drawing of raffle prizes.
Tickets are $35 per person, $60 for family, with some concessions available. All monies raised go directly to the operation of Bush School.
For booking contact Doug on 0403 303 943. For more information visit the Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.