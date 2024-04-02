Glenbrook concert to support school in Cambodia

The concert program at St Finbar's will feature music and dance in a true spirit of variety. Performers include the local Ex Gratia Choir, talented young cellists, the Blue Mugs ukulele group, and a Bollywood dancer. As a special feature, singers from Blue Mountains Musical Society will perform songs from their upcoming production of The Sound of Music. At concert interval, an excellent supper will be available, followed by the drawing of raffle prizes.