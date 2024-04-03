Parkinson's open day at Glenella

Mountains residents living with Parkinson's Disease, their families and carers are invited to an open day at Glenella in Blackheath on Tuesday, April 9.
This free event is hosted by the Blue Mountains Parkinson's Support Group and will run from 11am-2pm.
It will be a day of connection and inspiration and include Will Boag instructing on ways to walk and personal reflections from those living with the disease and caring for someone with it.
The day includes lunch (gold coin donation) and finishes with Dance for Parkinson's with Natasha Cesco.
Glenella is at 56 Govetts Leap Road, Blackheath. Street parking available.
Inquiries call Natasha on 0466 249 252 or email natcesco@gmail.com. Please RSVP at www.trybooking.com/CPBKX.
