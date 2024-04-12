Blue Mountains Gazette
An Inspector Calls

April 12 2024 - 12:23pm
The Blackheath Theatre Company is presenting J. B. Priestley's An Inspector Calls from April 25-28 in the Blackheath Community Hall. The so-called modern morality play, set in 1912, focuses on the Birlings family, who are at dinner celebrating the engagement of their daughter when the doorbell rings and Inspector Goole is ushered in.

