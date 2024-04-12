The Blackheath Theatre Company is presenting J. B. Priestley's An Inspector Calls from April 25-28 in the Blackheath Community Hall. The so-called modern morality play, set in 1912, focuses on the Birlings family, who are at dinner celebrating the engagement of their daughter when the doorbell rings and Inspector Goole is ushered in.
The mood changes dramatically.
Directed by Sabine Erika and Peta Toppano, the play features: Marty O'Neill and Mr Birling, Liz de Koster as Mrs Birling, Dominique Zanolla as Sheila, Eddie McKenzie as Eric, Tim Bond as Gerald Croft, Ralph Andrews as Inspector Goole and Bella Lawrence as Edna, the maid.
Tickets can be purchased for $30/25 at Trybooking.com, blackheaththeatrecompany.com or Century 21 Blackheath.
