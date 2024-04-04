Blue Mountains included in severe weather warning by SES

The Blue Mountains has been included in a dangerous flash-flooding warning issued by the State Emergency Service (SES).
In a detailed weather warning at 10.36am on April 4, the Blue Mountains SES Unit stated: "Locally intense rainfall which may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is possible between the Blue Mountains and Moruya from Friday evening into Saturday morning, with localised six-hourly rainfall totals between 90 to 150mm possible, reaching up to 220 mm over the Illawarra Escarpment.
"Localised 24-hourly rainfall totals between 120 and 200mm are possible, and may reach up to 300 mm over the Illawarra Escarpment. A separate severe thunderstorm warning will be issued if very dangerous thunderstorms with intense rainfall are detected."
The National Parks and Wildlife Service pre-emptively closed some walking tracks in the Blue Mountains from midday on April 4, ahead of the forecast heavy rain.
The SES stated a trough is forecast to deepen over eastern New South Wales and along central parts of the coast over the coming days, under the influence of a slow-moving upper-level low over central New South Wales.
The SES has also warned Penrith region residents about predicted possible flooding on the Lower Nepean River, despite "uncertainty associated with the location and intensity of the heaviest falls".
"This rainfall has the potential to cause minor to major flooding along the Hawkesbury Nepean River from late Friday."
The SES advised people to obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services.
"People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should raise their assets, including waste and chemical containers above expected flood heights."
Check latest weather, warnings, rainfall and river heights at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/. Check road closures at www.livetraffic.com.au or 132 701 or your local council.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
