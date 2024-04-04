'Punching above its weight for many years': Live at the Village returns to Springwood roots

Live at the Village's artistic director, Gary Daley said: "Live at the Village has been punching above its weight for many years, presenting Australia's finest artists and several international luminaries to engaged Blue Mountains audiences. In 2024, our vision remains the same - to present musicians of renown performing an eclectic range of styles in beautiful settings. We have the utmost respect for our artists and audiences, and both have enthusiastically embraced our approach to music and art. Whether jazz, classical, improv, world, or folk, we love music and share it with our community".