'Punching above its weight for many years': Live at the Village returns to Springwood roots

Live at the Village was conceived more than a decade ago by several Blue Mountains musicians and has been creating memorable events since.
Culminating in its first festival in 2022, a hugely successful and acclaimed event, Live at the Village is returning to its roots at the iconic Presbyterian Church in the centre of Springwood. Hosting a three-part concert series featuring acclaimed artists performing exhilarating music, organisers are pleased to announce an intoxicating mix of flamenco, Turkish, jazz and improvisation, with established Australian musical legends alongside rising stars.
The first concert of the series on Saturday, April 20 features Flamenco guitar virtuoso Damian Wright performing with Kurdish flautist Metin Yilmaz in a highly dynamic performance, from peaceful, contemplative melodies to exciting, virtuosic improvisations and rhythms.
Live at the Village's artistic director, Gary Daley said: "Live at the Village has been punching above its weight for many years, presenting Australia's finest artists and several international luminaries to engaged Blue Mountains audiences. In 2024, our vision remains the same - to present musicians of renown performing an eclectic range of styles in beautiful settings. We have the utmost respect for our artists and audiences, and both have enthusiastically embraced our approach to music and art. Whether jazz, classical, improv, world, or folk, we love music and share it with our community".
For more information about the Live at the Village concert series, including ticketing, head to www.liveatthevillage.com.au.
