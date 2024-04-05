Blue Mountains Gazette
Coroner confirms backburn to blame for bushfire

JC
By Jennie Curtin
April 5 2024 - 11:00am
The state coroner has confirmed that a bushfire that destroyed homes in the outer reaches of the Blue Mountains in December 2019 was caused after a planned RFS backburn jumped Mt Wilson Road, sparking spot fires which quickly spread.

